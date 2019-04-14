Infant Alan Wayne Manning, son of Ms. Desiree Alexis Koontz and stepchild of Josh Manning, 27 weeks old entered this world early and passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Atrium Health-NorthEast in Concord. His grandfather, Wayne Koontz preceded him in death. Infant Manning leaves behind his loving mother, Desiree Alexis Koontz of the home along with her fiancé Josh Manning. He also is survived by his grandmother, Tina Wright and husband Russell and great-grandparents, Barbara Bost and husband Johnny Bost, J.L. and Elizabeth Perry, Alan Wayne Koontz Sr. and wife, Terri along with his great-great-grandmother, Nina Koontz. Visitation & Service: Visitation and Memorial Service for Infant Manning will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home with the Memorial Service to follow at 7 p.m in the Chapel at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Infant Manning. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 14, 2019