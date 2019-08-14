Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Britton A.B. Patterson Jr.. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Lying in State 12:30 PM - 1:00 PM First Reformed Church of Landis Funeral service 1:00 PM First Reformed Church of Landis Send Flowers Obituary

Albert Britton “A.B.” Patterson Jr., 92, of Kannapolis went to be with the Lord on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at Rose Hill Retirement Community in Marion following a period of declining health. A.B. was born March 9, 1927 in Cabarrus County, a son of the late Albert Britton Patterson Sr. and the late Myrtle Elizabeth Cline Patterson. He was a graduate of Winecoff High School. He was a veteran of the United Staets Navy. A.B. was employed as head electrician for the Town of Landis for thirty years. He also owned and operated Patterson's Electrical Company. A.B. was an active member of First Reformed Church in Landis as long as his health permitted. He was a member of the Landis Volunteer Fire Dept., a member of Allen Graham Lodge #626, AF&AM, Scottish Rite Bodies of Charlotte, Oasis Shrine and the Cabarrus County Shrine Club. He also was a lifetime member of American Legion #146 in Landis. He was also a member of the Landis Lion's Club. In his spare time he enjoyed photography. Survivors left to cherish his memory are three daughters, Rise Deas (Pete) of Kannapolis, Sherri Howard (Junior) and Libby Dover, all of the home; the mother of his children, Joyce Patterson of Kannapolis; two sisters, Mildred Barringer and Verna Wilkerson, both of Kannapolis; five grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. Service & Visitation: Funeral services to celebrate A.B.'s life will be 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at First Reformed Church of Landis conducted by Rev. David Franks. The body will lie in state 30 minutes prior to final rites. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park with Masonic graveside rites conducted by Allen-Graham Lodge #626 AF&AM. The family will receive friends at Whitley's Funeral Home Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. At other times they will be at the residence. Memorials: The family request that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Hospice of Carolina Foothills, 374 Hudlow Rd., Forest City, NC 28043. Whitley's Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to

