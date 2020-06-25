Albert Edward Watson, 77, of Salisbury passed away on Monday June 15, 2020 at his home. He was born on October 30, 1942 in Paisley, Scotland. He was the son of the late Albert and Adelaide Watson. Albert was a hard working man that loved God. He obtained a Mechanical Engineering Degree from Reid Kerr College in Paisley, Scotland. After graduating he completed his Apprenticeship at Thomas Reid & Son in Paisley, Scotland and later worked for Rolls Royce in Glasgow, Scotland. In February of 1978 the family emigrated to Allentown, PA and he later settled in Salisbury, NC. While in Pennsylvania he worked for Precision Roll Grinders in Allentown, FMC Corporation in Colman, and Beloit- Manhattan in Clarks Summit. He also was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Allentown, PA. After moving to Salisbury, NC he worked for KRC Rolls and was an Owner operator for Flying Scot Express. In Salisbury he also attended Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Albert has accomplished many things in his life including achieving the “Duke of Edinburgh Award” which is the highest award you can achieve as a member of Boyds Brigade. He was a member of Masonic Lodge and a member the Scottish Society in Allentown, PA. He was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years Martha Watson, his parents Albert and Adelaide Watson, and his daughter Lorraine Watson. Those left to cherish his memory are his Brother: Gordon of Milton Keynes, England and Sister: Sandra of Houston, Scotland; Beloved friend Janet Witt of Salisbury, NC; Son: James Watson of Salisbury, NC; Daughters:Gwen McNamara of Glasgow, Scotland, Karanne Wambold of Danielsville, PA, Adelaide Watson of Allentown, PA and Sandra Gray of Salisbury, NC; and 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Services for Albert will be at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Salisbury, NC at a further date.



