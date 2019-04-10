Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Everhart. View Sign

Albert Martin Everhart Jr., 87, of Richfield, NC passed away in his home on April 3rd, 2019 after complications with peripheral artery/vascular disease and asbestosis. He was born on June 14th, 1931 to Annie Lela (Williams) Everhart and Albert Martin Everhart Sr. in Palmerville, NC (Badin, NC). He was their only child. Albert attended the old Shaver School in Gold Hill, NC and later attended the reunions held there. On September 6th, 1949, at the age of 18, Albert started working for Norfolk and Southern RR, in which he worked his way through the ranks to eventually become an Engineer. At the age of 23, he enlisted on October 4th, 1954 as a PFC into the Korean War . During his time in the Army he became a Staff Sergeant and was an Expert Marksman that specialized as a Railway Locomotive Operator. He transferred to the Army Reserves on October 3rd, 1956. He was honorably discharged on December 29th, 1958. After the war, he returned to working on the Railroad until he retired on January 1st, 1995. Prior to going off to war, he married Mary Moore Everhart in September of 1954; with whom he had two children: Nathan Powell Everhart and Meloney Everhart. Albert and Mary were married for 34 years. Albert enjoyed blue grass music, shagging, farming, gardening, beekeeping and especially taking care of his purple martin colony. He was a supporter of the Purple Martin Association, the NRA, and the Disabled Veterans of America. He was also a member of the American Railway Union and both The Salisbury and Piedmont Shag Clubs. Albert was an honest, hardworking, diligent, ambitious, and outgoing man. He believed that hard work and honesty paid off. He was a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and just recently a great-great grandfather. He is preceded in death by his beloved parents, his aunts Almeda Williams and Audrey Coggins; and the love of his life, Barbara Sheppard. He is survived by his son, Nathan Powell Everhart; his daughter, Meloney Everhart; 3 grandchildren: Amber Nicole Richardson, Crystal Mary Everhart, and Israel Martin Everhart; 3 great-grandchildren: Cameron Christian Hunter, Caleb Daniel Richardson, and Jacob Lee Richardson; and 1 great-great granddaughter Sadie Mae Hunter. As per his wishes, Albert will have a graveside funeral at Luther's Lutheran Church in Richfield, NC on Thursday, April 11th, 2019 at 3:30pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Purple Martin Association in his memory. Powles Staton Funeral Home, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care is assisting the Everhart family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Return to today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

