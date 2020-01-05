Albert George Hicklin, 84, of Salisbury, passed away Friday (Jan 3, 2020) at the Laurels of Salisbury. Born January 28, 1935 in Bound Brook, NJ, he was the son of the late Helen Vosseller Hicklin and James R. Hicklin. Mr. Hicklin was employed by the Road Maintenance Department for the City of Charlotte before retiring. After retiring he was employed for Rowan Memorial Park. He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church, he was a 32nd Degree Mason of the Steele Creek Masonic Lodge #737 A.F. & A. M., Scottish Rites, the Shrine Club and Oasis Temple. Mr. Hicklin was an avid outdoorsman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Sue Trexler Hicklin on March 11, 2011, a step-son, Donald Pierce King, Jr. and a sister, June Elizabeth Hicklin. He is survived by his step-sons, Richard Mark King (Kathy) of Powell, TN and David Drew King (Kim) of Murrells Inlet, SC; brothers, Jimmy Hicklin (Esther) of St. Petersburg, FL and Richard Hicklin (Dorothy) of Sun City Center, FL; grandchildren, Carol, Kristen, Kelly, Candice, Christopher, and Connie. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM Tuesday (Jan. 7) at Salem Lutheran Church followed by the service with Rev. Dawn Rister, officiating. Interment will follow at Rowan Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Salem Lutheran Church, 5080 Sherrills Ford Rd., Salisbury, NC 28147. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Hicklin family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 5, 2020