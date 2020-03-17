Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Wiley Morgan. View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Send Flowers Obituary

Albert Wiley Morgan, 94, of Gold Hill, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. He was born November 3, 1925, in Salisbury to the late Lillian Stiller Pinion and Gilbert Morgan. Mr. Morgan attended Rowan County Schools and was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving with the Seabees. He was a self employed farmer raising black angus cattle. Mr. Morgan loved to spend time outdoors deer hunting, fishing, gardening, and on his Ferguson tractor. He was also an avid Atlanta Braves fan. He was preceded in death by his parents. Mr. Morgan is survived by his wife of 71 years, EdnaRose Trexler Morgan, whom he married March 19, 1949; sisters, Anne Nunn of Kannapolis, Ruth Gryder of Salisbury, Grace Bolick of Salisbury, Polly Clark of Jacksonville, NC, and Alice Conklin of Monroe, NC; brothers, Steve Morgan of Rockwell and Gilbert Morgan of Gold Hill; daughter, Stacy Lippard and husband, Steve, of Salisbury; grandchildren, Chandler, Parker, and Natalie Lippard of Salisbury; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the mandate from Governor Cooper as of March 14, 2020, the services for Mr. Morgan will be private. Interment with Military Rites by the Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard and U.S. Navy will be held at the Salisbury National Cemetery. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Morgan family. Online condolences may be made at

