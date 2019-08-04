|
|
Albia George Linthicum, Sr., 72, of Salisbury, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019. He was born January 2, 1947, in Salisbury, NC, to the late Thomas George Linthicum and Janie Smith Linthicum. Mr. Linthicum was a 1965 Graduate of North Rowan High School. A veteran of the United States Air Force, he served actively from 1966 to 1970 in Vietnam and in the Reserves until 1972. Mr. Linthicum spent his career in both residential and commercial construction. He enjoyed restoring old cars, breaking them down part by part. He also enjoyed the desert areas of California. Mr. Linthicum is survived by his children, Albia "Al" Linthicum, Jr. (Paula) of Enochville, NC, Sherri Allred (Dale) of Greenville, SC, and Shawn Linthicum of Salisbury, NC; the childrens mother, Brenda Lanning of Salisbury; brother, Tony Linthicum of Salisbury; grandchildren, Craig Linthicum of New York City, Ryan Linthicum of Salisbury, Jonathan Barber of Charlotte, Brandon Linthicum (Rachel) of Lusby, MD, Matthew Barber of West Palm Beach, FL, Tristen Linthicum of Salisbury, and Kaylee Linthicum of Salisbury; step-grandchildren, Victoria Stavrakas (Bill) of Kannapolis, Nick Fowler of Enochville, Alexandria McDaries of Rockwell, Caroline McDaries of Enochville, Lauren Allred of Atlanta, GA, Matt Allred of Greenville, SC, and Bailee Fralick (Taylor) of Columbia, SC; and great- grandchildren, Jackson Stavrakas and Leevi Fowler. A graveside funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 9:00 AM at the Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Boulevard, Salisbury, NC, conducted by Rev. Jarrod Lanning. Military Rites will be performed by the Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard and the United States Air Force. Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 301 South Main Street-Suite 105, Salisbury, NC 28144. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Linthicum family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 4, 2019
