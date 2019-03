Alex Stephen “Hap” Dominczyk, 97, of Salisbury, passed away the Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Born Aug. 27, 1921, in Wyandotte, Mich., he was the son of the late Walter and Alexandria (Cwslinske) Dominczyk. He was a veteran of World War II , serving with the United States Army Headquarter's Company 167th Infantry, 31st (Dixie) Division. He was awarded a Bronze Star while serving in the Asiatic Pacific Theater. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his beloved wife of 68 years, Hannah Jean Kelly Dominczyk; son, John Dominczyk: sister, Frances Kniezewski; and brothers, Chester, Walter, Joseph and Theodore, Dominczyk. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Linda (Keith) Hensley, Sandra Dominczyk, Donna (Russ) Behm and Kathy Jane (Rick) Rhodes; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-laws; many nieces and nephews; and good friends, Greg and Brenda Roth and John and Ann Barber. Service: A memorial service will be held at Fort Custer National Veteran's Cemetery near Battle Creek, Mich. for the family and close friends. Memorials: Memorials may be made in Alex's honor to the Rowan Hospice & Palliative Care Center in Salisbury. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Dominczyk family. Online memorials may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com