Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Obituary

Alexander “Alex” Jason Owens, 18, of China Grove, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 in Salisbury. Alex was born June 1, 2001 in Salisbury to Jason Owens and Dawn Aardema Davis. He graduated from Carson High School in 2019 and was attending Rowan Cabarrus Community College. He was working for FedEx and was previously employed by Blue Waters where he loved life guarding. Alex enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and kayaking. He also had a love for animals. Alexander is survived by father, Jason Alexander Owens and wife Kendra of China Grove; mother, Dawn Aardema Davis and husband Stephen of Chandler, Ariz.; two sisters, Alexis (Dylan) Ksobiech of Whitewater, Wis., and Kaylan Davis of Chandler, Ariz.; two brothers, Jake Owens of China Grove and Ethan Davis of Chandler, Ariz.; nephews, Maverick and Levi Ksobiech; grandparents, Janine and Curt Zinke of Chandler, Ariz., Diane and David Ryan of Salisbury; Ken and Lisa Deal of China Grove and Stephen and Connie Davis of Billings, Mont.; great-grandparents, Ruby Poole of Rockwell, Dot Grissom of Rockwell and Gussie Ryan of Salisbury; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews; and many, many cousins. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials will be gifted to a family member in need c/o Diane Ryan, 7434 Pop Basinger Road, Salisbury, NC 28146. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Owens family. Online condolences may be made at

