Alfred “A.C.” Coss Leach Jr., age 69, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at Novant-Presbyterian Main in Charlotte after a period of declining health. A.C. was born Nov. 25, 1949 in Rowan County to the late Alfred Coss Leach Sr. and Margaret Marie Yost Leach. Although A.C. was born with Down Syndrome and never spoke after birth, he enriched the lives of all who knew and cared for him over his years. He was a blessing to everyone. Those left to cherish his memory are his step-sister and guardian, Frances Basinger of Salisbury and half-sister, Shirley Smith (Jim). He also leaves behind his nephew, Fred Basinger and niece, Tiffany Hall (fiancé Charles Rhodes). Visitation & Service: Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 1420 North Main St., China Grove. Funeral services will follow at 12 p.m. in the Chapel at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home officiated by Pastor Don Safrit of Messiah Lutheran Church in Salisbury. Burial will follow at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Salisbury. The family wishes to thank the staff at the Howell Center in Charlotte for all the years of loving care provided to A.C. during all his time there. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Leach. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 11, 2019