Mr. A. Merle Harrington, age 90 of Salisbury, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his son's home in Huntersville after a brief illness. Merle was born January 9, 1930 in Warren County and was the son of the late Thomas Jennings Harrington and Sally Pritchard Harrington. His high school sweetheart and loving wife of 67 years, Ann Mayfield Harrington and his brother, Thomas Harrington, also preceded him in death. Merle was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church of China Grove for over five decades, where he served in various capacities including on the Administrative Board. Merle proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Patricks Air Force Base at Cape Canaveral in Florida during the infancy of our country's space program. After his service, Merle graduated from Duke University with a degree in Business Administration. He worked thirty years with China Grove Cotton Mills Company as secretary/treasurer and was responsible for all financial management duties of the company, including treasury management and administration of the company's pension fund. He also served as Executive Vice President of the Company's subsidiaries. Since 1987, Merle has served the greater Charlotte and Salisbury area as a financial advisor, most recently with Raymond James Financial Services in Salisbury. Merle took immense pleasure coaching Gray-Y boys' basketball in China Grove for many years. He was a member of Salisbury Country Club and enjoyed a good round of golf. He was an avid Blue Devil fan and a member of the Iron Dukes. Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Scott Mayfield Harrington and wife, Wanda Duet Harrington of Huntersville and David Merle Harrington and wife, Lynn Stephanz Harrington of Durham. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Bess Harrington Carter and her husband, Craig, Benson David Harrington, and Elizabeth Mayfield Harrington along with one great-grandchild, Emma Benson Carter. His adoring four-legged companion, Pugsly, also survives him. Visitation and Funeral Services for Merle will be private for the family. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home of China Grove is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Harrington. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested you kindly remember Merle with memorials in his honor remembering his love for dogs, please send to ASPCA at www.aspca.org or The Humane Society of the U.S. at www.humanesociety.org.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 18, 2020.