Mrs. Alice Faye Ross, age 78 of Salisbury, passed away at her home on Saturday, August 1, 2020 after a period of declining health. Born May 7, 1942 in Rowan County, Alice was the daughter of the later William Roy Goss and Pruellar Campbell Goss. Her husband of 35 years, Cecil Jack Ross whom she married April 4, 1964; by her brother Jerry Wayne Goss and her sister, Brenda Goss Luke, also preceded her in death. Alice attended Crown Point Baptist Church. Alice spent her career in textiles and worked for Fieldcrest Cannon for 38 years. In her spare time, she loved going bowling and she and her late husband bowled and won many tournments at Jackson Park Lanes (Foxfire Lanes). She enjoyed playing Bingo and reading mystery novels, Harlequin romances and western books. She was a member of Turtle Club since 1974. Those left to cherish her memory are her sister, Sherhonda Anderson and her husband, Mike. She also leaves behind her nieces and nephews; Wayne Goss and wife Cindy, Tim Goss (Tammy O'Brien), Michelle Goss, Virigina Little (David), Earnest (Duke Wilson II), Tawana Lynch (Desmond), Lee Schaefer (Chris Gulledege) Michaela Anderson (Mark Carter) and several great-nieces and nephews. Arrangements: Visitation for Alice will be on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 12:00 – 1:00pm at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove. Funeral Service will follow in the Chapel at 1:00pm officiated by Pastor Gene Beaver. Burial at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove will immediately follow. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com
. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Ross.