1/1
Alice Faye Ross
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Alice Faye Ross, age 78 of Salisbury, passed away at her home on Saturday, August 1, 2020 after a period of declining health. Born May 7, 1942 in Rowan County, Alice was the daughter of the later William Roy Goss and Pruellar Campbell Goss. Her husband of 35 years, Cecil Jack Ross whom she married April 4, 1964; by her brother Jerry Wayne Goss and her sister, Brenda Goss Luke, also preceded her in death. Alice attended Crown Point Baptist Church. Alice spent her career in textiles and worked for Fieldcrest Cannon for 38 years. In her spare time, she loved going bowling and she and her late husband bowled and won many tournments at Jackson Park Lanes (Foxfire Lanes). She enjoyed playing Bingo and reading mystery novels, Harlequin romances and western books. She was a member of Turtle Club since 1974. Those left to cherish her memory are her sister, Sherhonda Anderson and her husband, Mike. She also leaves behind her nieces and nephews; Wayne Goss and wife Cindy, Tim Goss (Tammy O'Brien), Michelle Goss, Virigina Little (David), Earnest (Duke Wilson II), Tawana Lynch (Desmond), Lee Schaefer (Chris Gulledege) Michaela Anderson (Mark Carter) and several great-nieces and nephews. Arrangements: Visitation for Alice will be on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 12:00 – 1:00pm at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove. Funeral Service will follow in the Chapel at 1:00pm officiated by Pastor Gene Beaver. Burial at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove will immediately follow. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Ross.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home
1420 North Main St.
China Grove, NC 28023
7048572401
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved