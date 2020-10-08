1/
Alice Josephine Purcell
1920 - 2020
Alice Josephine Purcell, passed away on August 23, 2020 at her West Thomas Street home, her loving caregivers were with her. She was born on September 5, 1920, in Salisbury, the daughter of the late Samuel M. Purcell and Marion Craig Purcell. Miss Purcell received her education from Boyden High School, Class of 1937, Salem College, Class of 1942, and Masters of Art from Columbia University, NYC, Class of 1945. She was a professor of Music at Erskine College and the University of South Carolina for several years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Samuel M. Purcell, Jr. and David Craig Purcell, and sisters, Charlotte Purcell Tilley and Marion Newman Purcell. She is survived by her loving caregivers who she considered her family, Gina Starnes, Julie Goodlett, Wendy Safrit and Tracy Hardister. Also her cats that she dearly loved, Percy and AJ. Miss Purcell taught music for over 25 years in the Kannapolis City School System. She taught private piano lessons all of her life. She also played the piano for Everyman's Sunday School Class at First Presbyterian Church for over 50 years. She was an avid world traveler. At her request there was no service and she was interred in private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Happy's Farm Inc. 985 Parks Rd. Salisbury, NC 28146

Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hankins & Whittington
1111 East Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28203
(704) 315-6241
