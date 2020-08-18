1/1
Alice Kirk Riddle
1948 - 2020
Alice Kirk Riddle, 71, of Salisbury, passed away Thursday, August 13,2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born October 21, 1948 in Rowan County, she was the daughter of the late Lester A. Kirk and Pauline Heilig Kirk. She was educated in the East Rowan School, graduated from East Rowan High School and Salisbury Business College. Mrs. Riddle was employed in the banking industry and worked for F&M Bank, Granite Quarry, Wachovia Bank and Park Sterling Bank. She was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin brothers, Larry W. Kirk on July 7, 1943 and Donald P. Kirk on January 4, 1944. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 51 years, Eddie E. Riddle; sons, Greg Riddle of Salisbury, Steven Riddle (Nancy) of Beckley, WV and Jason Riddle (Jennifer) of Rockwell; brother, Lester Allen Kirk of Salisbury; sisters, Shirley Kirk Peeler (Ted) and Patricia Kirk Morgan (Boyd) of Salisbury and Brenda Ballew (Mike) of Belmont; sister-in-law, Judy Koontz of Linwood; grandchildren, Elizabeth Priddy of China Grove, Christian Riddle of Massene, NY, Landon Riddle and Calib Riddle of Beckley, WV; special niece, Ashley Adams of Linwood, nieces, Amanda Morgan Meacham, Joy Lingle (David), Sharon Melikian (Vic); nephew, Mark Peeler, great-nephews, Grant and Gavin Meacham, Jarrett and Max Peeler, and Ethan Lingle. Arrangements: The family will receive friends from 6:30 - 8 PM Wednesday,(Aug. 19) at Faith Lutheran Church. A Graveside Service will be conducted 10 AM – Thursday (Aug. 20) at the Salisbury VA National Cemetery with the Rev. William S. Ketchie, officiating. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 669, Faith, NC 28041 Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Riddle family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
06:30 - 08:00 PM
Faith Lutheran Church
AUG
20
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Salisbury VA National Cemetery
