Alice Faye Batten Kluttz, born Aug. 16, 1946, of 304 Yost Rd., Salisbury, passed peacefully on Sunday morning Sept. 8, 2019. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and loyal caregiver to her mother. Over the years she has worked at Patches, Belk, Rags and various other sewing shops. She was known for her pound cakes and other sweet treats. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Batten and sister, Patty Batten Anderson. Survivors include mother, Mittie Batten Lomax; husband, George Wayne Kluttz; sons, Chuck Kluttz, Henry Kluttz and wife Amy; three sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; five nephews; and one niece. Visitation & Service: Memorial service will be at Calvary Baptist Tabernacle, 3760 Stokes Ferry Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146, on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Memorial Service will be at 2 p.m. Service to be officiated by the Pastor Steven Holshouser. Memorials: Memorials may be sent to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Kluttz family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Sept. 10, 2019