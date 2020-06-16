Alice Marie Posselt Burnette
Alice Marie Posselt Burnette, age 91, of Salisbury formerly of Huntington Station, NY passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at The Laurels of Salisbury. Mrs. Burnette was born January 24, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY the daughter of the late Merle Spake and Kurt Posselt. She was a 1947 graduate of Flushing High School and graduated from William and Mary College with a degree in fashion design. She worked as a court reporter for the First District Court in Hauppauge, NY. Alice was a member of First Baptist Church of Salisbury. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, scrabble and rooting for her sports teams. Preceding her in death was a son Michael Curtis Burnette. Those left to cherish her memories are her son Mark Allan Burnette (Wendy) of Salisbury; grandchildren Michael R. Burnette, Kevin Burnette, McKenzie Burnette and Sabastian Dean; great-grandchildren Cameron Burnette, Scott Burnette and Benjamin Burnette. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Shriner's Children's Hospital, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29604. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Burnette family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 16, 2020.
