Alice Mishak Stamey, 82, of Kannapolis, passed away Monday February 3, 2020 at her home after a period of declining health. Born on April 8, 1937 in Wilkes County, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Zoie Smith Mishak. A 1956 graduate of China Grove High School, Alice was a member of Unity Baptist Church. She worked for over 30 years at Cannon Mills/Pillowtex Company in the Dying and Bleaching Department. Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ted Albert Stamey, her daughter Yvette Stamey Fuller, and 3 brothers, L.B., John and Conard Mishak. Alice is survived by a son in-law Roger Fuller who resides in Waynesboro, PA, cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will held 2:00 PM Saturday February 8, 2020 at Whitley's Funeral Chapel, 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. Kannapolis with Rev. Tommy Wensil officiating. Interment will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The family wishes to express their gratitude to those who helped care for Alice over the last several years. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Unity Baptist Church 401 E. 16 th St. Kannapolis, NC 28083.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 5, 2020