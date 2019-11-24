|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allan Messick.
|
|
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
View Map
Chapel in the Pines, Rowan Memorial Park
|
4125 Franklin Comm Center Rd
|
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Chapel in the Pines, Rowan Memorial Park
|
4125 Franklin Comm Center Rd
Allan Dewitt Messick, 92, of Salisbury, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. He was born May 8, 1927 in Cooleemee, to Lillie Viola Bowers Messick and Dewitt Columbus Messick. After moving to Salisbury, he attended Salisbury City Schools and graduated from Boyden High School. He proudly served as a Medical Technician in the 30th Infantry Regiment of the US Army from 1945 to 1947, where he administered first aid treatment to the sick and wounded. After World War II, he returned to Salisbury and married the love of his life, Clara Livengood, in 1950. They welcomed twin daughters in May of 1951. Allan worked with Paul Daniels Construction in Salisbury and was responsible for building a number of homes in Salisbury. He then became Construction Manager for the Carrol Fisher Construction Co. in Salisbury, where he oversaw the building of multiple apartment complexes in Rowan County. Auto mechanic training as a young man contributed to his lifelong interest in automobiles. After retiring, he enjoyed weekly jaunts with his best friend, June Rives of Salisbury, to automobile sales. Along with friends, he owned and operated the U.S. Flea and Farmers Market in Lexington, for a number of years. Allan had an intellectual curiosity about life and never missed watching the news or reading multiple daily newspapers. He particularly liked discussing a broad range of historical and current topics with his three grandsons and sons-in-law. He was interested in all sports and especially loved UNC Chapel Hill basketball. In his younger years, fishing and hunting were passions. A highlight of his life was his travel in Europe following WWII and he returned to France, England, and Italy later in life, recalling, in detail, his memories from his earlier travels. Allan is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Clara Livengood Messick (Brookdale Assisted Living), and his two dearest daughters, Jean (Messick) Nichols of Swampscott, Mass., and Peggy (Messick) Tillman of Raleigh. He leaves his adored grandsons, Paul Tillman, John Tillman and Mark Tillman and their wives, Cindy, Kristen and Sarah, along with six great-grandchildren. He treasured every visit and call from his family, who feel extraordinary gratitude for his presence in their lives. The family thanks the remarkable personal caregivers who filled his last months with loving care and joy. Visitation and Service: The family invites relatives and friends to join them for a viewing on Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 2 to 3 p.m. followed by a service from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Chapel in the Pines, Rowan Memorial Park, 4125 Franklin Comm Center Rd, Salisbury, NC. Memorials: Allan is being buried in the mausoleum at Chapel in the Pines and live flowers are discouraged so, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care at 301 S. Main St Suite 105, Salisbury, NC, 28144 or to the at support.woundedwarriorproject.org. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Messick family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 24, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|