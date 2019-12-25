Allen Leroy Cozart, 81, of Rockwell, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury. He was born April 23, 1938 in Stanly County, NC to the late Homer and Carrie Barrier Cozart. Allen worked as a Supervisor for Cannon Mills Plant 11 for 35 years. He was a member of Saint James Lutheran Church. He was a member of the Rowan Shrine Club and Keller Memorial Masonic Lodge 657. In addition to his parents his is also preceded in death by his first wife, Edith Fesperman Cozart. Allen is survived by his Wife Wanda Cozart , Two Sons, Stanley Allen (Lynn) Cozart, Rodney Darrin (Lynda) Cozart; Step-Daughter, Michelle (Ricky Wells) Barneycastle; Step-Son, Jason (Darcey ) Green; and granchildren, Kristy Monteith, Samantha Cozart, Casey Barneycastle, Kayla Snyder; Darren Cozart, Chase Cozart and Conner and Camden Green. And also by great grandchildren Strickland and Caroline, and his brother Donny Cozart and his wife Debbie. He is also survived by his best friend, his dog, Cam. The family will greet friends and relatives on Thursday, December 26, 2019, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 27, 2019, in the St. James Lutheran Church in Rockwell with Pastor Jason Huebner officiating. Burial will take place in the St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery with Masonic Graveside rites. Memorials may be made to , 950 W. Farris Road, Greenville, SC 29605. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Cozart family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 25, 2019