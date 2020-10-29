Allen Vance Snipes, 82, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away October 27, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born on January 2, 1938, to the late Cecil Worth Snipes and Thelma Vance Turlington Snipes Johnson in Lillington. Allen moved to Cooleemee as a teenager where he met his wife of 64 years, Dianne Everhardt Snipes. After serving in the U.S. Navy, he began a lifetime career in construction beginning as a brick mason and ultimately becoming a licensed general contractor in the states of North Carolina and Virginia. Over the years, Allen worked for and owned several contracting firms. In 2014, he retired as Vice President of Davie Construction Company in Advance. A golf enthusiast, Allen was always up for a good round of golf. So much so, one of his many accomplishments was achieving a two handicap. This led to him winning numerous golf tournaments and serving in leadership roles at Salisbury and Hickory Hill Country Clubs. He also enjoyed riding his Harley, traveling to his home in Punta Gorda, FL in the spring and fall, and spending summers at Surfside Beach, SC with family and friends. Allen never met a stranger and was known for his great sense of humor. Those closest to him always knew of his sincere caring manner towards family, friends and coworkers – including his beloved dogs, Maggie and Squirt. Allen was a dedicated member of Cooleemee United Methodist Church since 1956, having served in various leadership positions throughout the years. Understanding that secondary education is of great importance, he and Dianne established the Dianne & Allen Snipes Family Scholarship at the Davie Community Foundation which provides scholarships to United Methodist graduates of Davie High School pursuing their secondary education. Through the years he also served on various community boards and was a faithful member of the Cooleemee Lions Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Worth Snipes and Keith Snipes; and a sister, Nina Athey. He is survived by his wife of the home; children, Rik Snipes (Walt Tesh) of Winston-Salem, Betsy Faulkner (Tommy) of Pinehurst, and David Snipes (Debbi) of Huntersville; grandchildren, Jesse Faulkner, Leslie Morse (Seth), Lindsay Snipes and Grace Snipes; stepfather, Phil Johnson; brother, Terry Snipes (Linda); and numerous nieces and nephews. The family invites friends to come by Lambert Funeral Home, Thursday, October 29, anytime between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or Friday, October 30, until 12 p.m. to pay their respects. A private graveside service will be held at Rowan Memorial Park, Salisbury, with a public Celebration of Life to be held at a later date as COVID-19 protocols permit. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Davie Community Foundation, 107 N. Salisbury Street, Mocksville, NC 27028, MEMO: Dianne & Allen Snipes Family Scholarship; Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103; or The Bridge @ 197 Main, c/o Smith Grove United Methodist Church, 3492 US Highway 158, Mocksville, NC 28028. In addition, the family would like to thank the many caregivers, family and friends who have provided loving care, concern and prayers over the past several months. www.lambertfuneralhomenc.com