Service Information
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury , NC 28144
(704)-633-2111
Visitation
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Milford Hills United Methodist Church
Celebration of Life
2:00 PM
Milford Hills United Methodist Church
Obituary

Allie Gene Pope Saunders, 89, of Salisbury, NC, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. Gene was born on November 28, 1930, in Woodleaf, NC, daughter of the late Garland Henry Pope and Mary Edith Harrison Pope. Gene was blessed with six siblings and a member of Milford Hills United Methodist Church, United Church Women, Circle Chairman, and church choir for 55 years. Singing church hymns was her favorite pastime. Gene graduated from Woodleaf High School. She was employed with Duke Power Company for 15 years and with Rowan Salisbury School Food Services for 20 years. Gene loved and cared deeply for her family and close friends, enjoyed cooking for her family and friends, and spending time with her only child, Jeff and four granddaughters. In addition to her parents, Gene was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Franklin Saunders, sisters Willie Mae P. Pierce, Glendon P. Penley, Elva P. Crawford, Wilma P. Penley, Betty P. Correll, and brother Garland H. Pope Jr. Those left to cherish Gene's memory include son Jeffrey Todd Saunders (Jeff) and daughter- in- law Julie Bledsoe Saunders of Winston-Salem, NC and four granddaughters; Logan Saunders, Dalton Saunders, Caden Saunders and Nolan Saunders of Winston-Salem, NC and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. The family expresses its appreciation and gratitude to Aunt Barbara Link, cousin Dr. Randy Lassiter, neighbor Judy Drye, faithful Milford Hills United Methodist church friends, the staff at Trinity Oaks of Salisbury and the office of Dr. Amin for the years of loving friendship and care. Service: Service to celebrate Gene's life will be held at 2PM on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Milford Hills United Methodist Church. Visitation with family and friends one hour before the service. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Milford United Methodist Church c/o Choir, 1630 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Saunders family. Online condolences may be made at

