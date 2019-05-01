Alma Jane Benfield Williams, 86, of Salisbury, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at Novant Presbyterian Medical Center. She was born Sept. 15, 1932 in Rowan County, to the late Chas Norris Benfield and Ada Barringer Benfield. Mrs. Williams worked for Canon Mills as a textile winder. Surviving are her son, Mark Harris of Florida; daughter, Bobbie Thomas of Salisbury; grandchildren, Tracey McDowell and David Thomas; and great-grandchildren, Sebastian Thomas and Coen McDowell. Service: A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Rowan Memorial Park. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Williams family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 1, 2019