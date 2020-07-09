Mrs. Alma (Sue) Susan Cress, age 93 of Salisbury, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at The Citadel of Mooresville after a period of declining health not related to COVID. Born July 22, 1926 in Rowan County, Sue was the daughter of the late Herman Luther Barger and Ellen Ketner Barger. Her husband of 53 years, John Edward Cress and her two brothers and three sisters all preceded her in death. Sue graduated from Rockwell High School and spent her career with her husband as owner of Cress Launderette in China Grove. She was a lifelong member of Organ Lutheran Church is Salisbury where she was a FOREVER member of the Ladies Missionary Circle Group 2. She was a longtime Sunday school teacher and served wherever she was needed. Sue loved to travel, she enjoyed taking photos of her family and she would do so often. Sue never met a stranger, loved to visit with family and friends and make everyone feel so very special. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Tim Edward Cress (Paula) of Statesville, her daughters, Karen Cress Kerr (Gary) of Mooresville and Rhonda Cress Yates (Reggie Sipe) of Maiden. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Ryan, Elizabeth, Erik, and Brooke along with great-grandchildren, Niya, Aubree, Canon, Parker, Peyton, Pressley, Asher, Mackenzie and Ellie and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation: Visitation for Sue will be on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 1:00 – 1:45 pm in the Sanctuary of Organ Luther Church in Salisbury. Service: Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 pm officiated by Pastor Tom Corbell. Committal Service will immediately follow in the Church Cemetery. Memorial: The family kindly requests you remember Sue with memorials in her memory to The Steeple Fund at Organ Lutheran Church, 1515 Organ Church Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com
. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Cress.