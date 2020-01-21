Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alma Voncille Craig. View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Visitation 1:00 PM - 1:45 PM Bethel Baptist Church Rockwell , NC View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Bethel Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Alma" Voncille" Yost Craig, 78, of Faith, met her Lord and Savior face to face on Saturday, January 18, 2020. She was born April 3, 1941, in Rimertown to the late Carl and Onie Troutman Yost. Mrs. Craig was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Rockwell. She retired from W.G. Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury after working with her husband as they owned and operated Craigs Upholstery for thirty years. She was a loving wife, mother, “Mamaw,” and “Gigi.” In addition to parents, Mrs. Craig was preceded in death by husband, Gene Pitchford Craig; sister, Helen Parks; and brother, June Yost. She is survived by her daughter, Shirley Sauder (Harold) of Rockwell; son, Wesley Craig (Kimmy) of Morgan Hill, CA; six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and siblings: Paul Yost, Bud Yost, Dot Goodman, Frances Crisco, and Harold Yost. The family will greet friends and relatives Saturday, January 25, 2020, 1:00 pm - 1:45 pm at Bethel Baptist Church, Rockwell. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday at Bethel Baptist Church with Dr. John Houghton and Wesley Craig officiating. Burial will follow at Brookhill Memorial Gardens in Rockwell. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bob and Carolyn Tucker Hospice House, 5005 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081 or The Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 0090-7251. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Craig family. Online condolences may be made at

