Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Visitation 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM Mt. Zion United Church of Christ Graveside service 11:30 AM Greenlawn Cemetery China Grove , NC

Alta Miller Roseman, born February 23, 1918 in Laurel Springs, NC went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 16, 2020 at The Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks, Salisbury. She was formerly of China Grove. Alta was the oldest member of Mt. Zion United Church of Christ having been a member for over 80 years. She was a member of the Hattie Sechler Circle. In early life she was employed at Cannon Mills in the towel hemming department retiring with over 60 years of service. She and her late husband Harry loved to spend their summers in Ashe County at Miller's Campground. Alta was a daughter of the late Willis Ward Miller and Missouri Bare Miller. Her husband of 70 years, Harry E. Roseman preceded her in death in January 2007. She was also preceded in death by sisters; Maurine Sheets, Clara M. Miller, Evon Johnson, Christine Johnson and brother D. Clayton Miller. Survivors include her son, Harold E. Roseman and wife Hilda; daughters Lynette Fink and husband G. Michael Fink; and Janice Miller Shoe and husband Steve Shoe. She is also survived by grandchildren: Eddie Roseman, Kimberly Carlton, Leanne Fink, Gary Fink, Jr., J. Bradley Miller and Darren Miller. She is survived great grandchildren: Karla Adams, Kelly Johnstone, Kevin Bass ,Kaila Clippard, James Trey Roseman and Brandon Fink. She is also survived by 18 great great grandchildren. The family will receive friends in the Parlor of Mt. Zion United Church of Christ on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 10:30-11:30 A.M. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 A.M. at Greenlawn Cemetery in China Grove where she will be laid to rest beside her husband. Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion United Church of Christ, 1415 S Main St, China Grove, NC 28023. Online condolences may be sent to

