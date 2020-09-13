Mr. Alvin Arnold Peeler of Rockwell, NC passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Elmcroft Senior Living of Salisbury. Mr. Peeler was born May 27, 1928 in Rowan County to the late Clarence Wilbur Peeler and Dora Mae Lyerly Peeler. He was a 1947 graduate of Granite Quarry High School, a member of the American Legion, Woodman of the World and served on the board of directors for Nazareth Childrens Home. Alvin was a veteran of the US Army and served during the Korean War. He retired from Duke Power Company. He was a member of St. Luke's Reformed Church of Salisbury. He enjoyed doing things for his church, traveling, and spending time with his family. In earlier years, he loved fishing along the NC coast. As a carpenter, he enjoyed building things and working with his hands. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his wife, Annie Lea Lyerly Peeler, whom he married September 6, 1953, along with sisters Ruby Lassiter, Phyllis Collins, Jeanette Crook, Kathleen Lanning, Virginia Holshouser and Jean Shuping, and brothers Cecil Peeler, Bernard Peeler, and Bill Peeler. Mr. Peeler is survived by daughters Tanya Canup (Terry) of Summerville, SC and Trisha Ritchie (Robert) of Landis as well as granddaughters Erin Webb (Michael) of Rock Hill, SC; Emily Brunner (Chuck) of Summerville, SC; and Elizabeth (Libby) Canup of San Francisco, CA. He also has four great-grandsons: Aiden and Hudson Webb, and Cameron and Caleb Brunner. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Elmcroft and Trellis Supportive Care for their care and support. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke's Reformed Church, 1775 St. Luke's Church Rd., Salisbury and Trellis Supportive Care of Rowan Hospice, 301 S Main St., Suite 105, Salisbury NC 28144. Service: There will be a private graveside service at this time with a memorial service at a future date. Powles Staton Funeral Home is assisting the Peeler family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
