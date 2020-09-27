1/
Amanda Basinger Kemp
1945 - 2020
Amanda Basinger Kemp, 75, of Salisbury, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was born July 5, 1945, in Cabarrus County to the late Bill and Alma Ross Basinger. Mrs. Kemp attended South Rowan High School and retired from Pathways Home Health. She enjoyed spending time at the beach, but her family and her Lord were her life. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Kemp was preceded in death by her two sisters. She is survived by her son, Mark Wayne Kemp of Rockwell; daughter, Lisa Cruse and husband, Terry, of Rockwell; brother, Elvis Eugene Basinger; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Services for Mrs. Kemp will be private. Burial will take place at Brookhill Memorial Gardens in Rockwell. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
913 West Main Street
Rockwell, NC 28138
(704) 279-7241
