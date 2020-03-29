Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amanda Bowers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Amanda Michelle Bowers, 32, of Rockwell, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She was born November 7, 1987, in Salisbury, to Tamara Barger Bowers and Paul Bowers. She loved to craft, both crocheting and beading, and to garden; most of all, she was a loving and devoted mother that loved to spend time with her son. In addition to her mother and father, Amanda is survived by her second mother, Michele Creutz; son, Logan Michael Fellows; brother, Jeremy Bowers; maternal grandparents, Thomas and Yvonne Barger of Rockwell; boyfriend of five years, Michael Culp of Rockwell; Veteran Patient, James Prate of Salisbury; Logan's Father, Charles Fellows of Salisbury; numerous great-aunts, aunts, uncles, and cousins; and lots of friends. Due to Governor Cooper's mandate and in an effort to limit crowd size, services for Amanda will be private. Interment will be in Brookhill Memorial Gardens in Rockwell. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rockwell Christian School, P.O. Box 609, Rockwell, NC 28138. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Bowers family. Online condolences may be made at

