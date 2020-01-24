Andrew “Andy” Lee Myers, 26, of Rockwell, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. He was born Aug. 21, 1993 to Christopher Thomas Myers and Belinda Crisco. Andy was a loving father, husband, son, and brother. He had a passion for the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Andy competed in many Queen City Bass Fishing tournaments and was known to always have a smile on his face. He never hesitated to put his own needs aside to help someone else. His infectious laugh, love for the outdoors, and love for his son, wife, and family will never be forgotten. Andy is survived by his wife Alaina Myers; son, Rhett Myers; mother, Belinda Crisco (Mike); father, Chris (Jamie) Myers; brother, Cody (Tiffany) Myers; sister, Britany (Chris) Slessman; grandparents, Jackie (Jeff) Crawford, Danny (Margaret) Crisco; grandmother, Carolyn Sellers; two nephews, Hayden Slessman and Waylynn Myers; step-brother, Rick Kurtz; mother-in-law, Tracy Webb-Goodman; brother-in-law, Alan Goodman; sister-in-law, Aleeya Goodman; grandmother-in-law, Carole Dellinger; and also by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives on Friday, Jan. 24, 5-8 p.m. at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC. Service: The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, in the Calvary Baptist Tabernacle, Salisbury, NC, with Pastor Steve Holshouser, officiating. Burial will take place in the Brookhill Memorial Gardens. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rowan County Family Crisis Council, 502 North Long Street, Salisbury, NC 28144. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Myers family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 24, 2020