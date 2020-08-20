1/1
Andy Mark Kepley, 61, of Salisbury passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at his residence. Born in Rowan County on August 20, 1958, he was the son of Kathleen Lingle Kepley and the late Billie Eugene Kepley. Andy was a 1976 graduate of West Rowan High School and worked for W.A. Brown for 17 years. He was a member of Landmark Church. He enjoyed building model airplanes, karate, riding his motorcycle and working in the yard. He was preceded in death by his father, Billie Eugene Kepley and brother, Archie Lee Kepley. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Desiree McElrath of Asheville and McKenzie Kepley; granddaughter, Tilley McElrath; brother, Billie Eugene Kepley, Jr. (Patricia) of Salisbury; sisters, Sarah Elizabeth Bogle (Barry) of Salisbury and Lisa Creola Peeler (Tim) of Salisbury and a number of nieces and nephews. Graveside Service: 11:00 AM Saturday, August 22, 2020 at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 4401 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury, NC 28147 with the Rev. Mike Robinson officiating. Memorials may be made to Novant Health Rowan Hospice, 1229 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury, NC 28144 or Landmark Church, 1910 Mooresville Rd, Salisbury, NC 28147.

Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Matthew's Episcopal Church
Funeral services provided by
Lyerly Funeral Home
515 S. Main St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-633-9031
0 entries
