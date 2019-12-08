Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home 705 Davie Ave Statesville , NC 28677 (704)-873-7223 Funeral 1:00 PM Back Creek Presbyterian Church Mt. Ulla , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Angela “Angie” Poteat Knox, 55, of Cleveland, left this life to be with her heavenly father on December 6, 2019. She was born to the late Norman and Janice Poteat on June 20, 1964 in Mooresville, NC. Angie Graduated from West Rowan High School in 1982. She graduated from CPCC in 1983 with an associate's degree in Medical Technology. She is survived by her husband Ben Knox, they enjoyed 32 years of marriage together. Angie is survived by two children: Caleb Knox of Cleveland, NC ; Megan Knox Harris (Chris) of Southmont, NC .She is also survived by a brother, Jeff Poteat (Julie) of Mt. Ulla, NC and a sister; Rhonda McDaniel also of Mt. Ulla. She was a loving Grandmother to Nick, Zack and Zoey Harris of Southmont, NC Angie was a loving wife, a wonderful mother and a beloved grandmother. She enjoyed working in the garden and planting flowers. She was a caregiver for many years in her life and was devoted to the people that she provided care to. She was a member of Back Creek Presbyterian Church. Angie's smile, laughter and the joy she brought to others will be deeply missed by all who knew her. The Funeral will be held at Back Creek Presbyterian Church in Mt. Ulla, NC on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 1:00pm with Pastor Bill Thrailkill officiating. Burial will follow in the church's cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. The family requests donations be sent to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County. Online condolences to the family may be made at

