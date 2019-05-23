Angela Buckwell Crouse, 57, of Anderson, SC passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Born on September 2, 1961 in Salisbury, NC she was the daughter of the late Joe Martin Buckwell and Christine Evers Buckwell. She was a loving mother and nana, and was an executive assistant at TTI in Anderson, SC. She is survived by her daughter: Cassady-Jo Burdette (Curtis); brother: Joey Buckwell (Cindy), of Salisbury, NC and Alan Buckwell (Rebecca) of Salisbury, NC; grandchildren: Kaden, Landon, and Audrey Burdette; nieces and nephews of Salisbury, NC: Jessica, Cole, Tyler, Jesse, and Nicholas; two cats: Bella and Willow and longtime companion Jack Phillips of Salisbury, NC. A memorial service will be held at 11am on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Sosebee Mortuary, South Chapel and will be officiated by Brother Mark Miskovic. The family will be at the home. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com. Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 23, 2019