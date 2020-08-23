1/1
Angela Christy
1969 - 2020
Mrs. Angela Lynn Christy, 51, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, at her home in Kannapolis. A memorial service was held on Saturday at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Dr Chris King will officiated. Angela was born July 30, 1969 in Sumter, SC. She was a daughter of Steve McCombs and Nancy Ennis Drye. Angela is survived by two sons, Tanner Christy of Burlington, NC and Tyler Christy of Salisbury; her mother Nancy Ennis Dry and father, Steve McCombs and his wife Linda and one grandchild Mason. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mrs. Christy.

Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lady's Funeral Home
268 North Cannon Boulevard
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2131
