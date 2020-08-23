Mrs. Angela Lynn Christy, 51, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, at her home in Kannapolis. A memorial service was held on Saturday at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Dr Chris King will officiated. Angela was born July 30, 1969 in Sumter, SC. She was a daughter of Steve McCombs and Nancy Ennis Drye. Angela is survived by two sons, Tanner Christy of Burlington, NC and Tyler Christy of Salisbury; her mother Nancy Ennis Dry and father, Steve McCombs and his wife Linda and one grandchild Mason. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com
. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mrs. Christy.