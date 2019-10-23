Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angela Drye. View Sign Service Information Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord 460 Branchview Dr. NE Concord , NC 28025 (704)-786-1161 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord 460 Branchview Dr. NE Concord , NC 28025 View Map Service 2:00 PM Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord 460 Branchview Dr. NE Concord , NC 28025 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ms. Angela Renee Miller Drye passed away on October 20, 2019 after battling a brief illness. She was born on November 15, 1956 in Iredell County to Albert Lee and Sarah Furr Miller. (Both deceased) She graduated from South Rowan High School in 1975. She was a homemaker and had worked at Linn-Corriher Mills in Landis, Brendles in Concord and CB Drug in Harrisburg. She was preceded in death by her late husband Larry Drye. She is survived by her daughter Mallory Drye (Jimmie Wallace) of Midland, Adam Drye of the home and Andrew Drye of Marietta, GA. Sister, Diane Goodnight of Salisbury, Brother, Teddy Miller (Mary Gentry) of Salisbury, Brother, Ken “Kenny” Miller of Rockwell, Sister, Karen Gard of Marietta, GA. and Sister Tamara “Tammy” Albanese (Stephen) of Salisbury. She also was survived by 3 granddaughters Brooklyn Miller Albanese of Salisbury, Jimmiah Angelique Wallace and Alivia Audrianna Wallace of Midland, whom she loved dearly and a host of nieces and nephews. Also survived by 3 aunts Nancy Shaffer of Salisbury, Kathleen Walters of China Grove and Carolyn Taylor (Bill) of Salisbury. One Uncle A.W. Furr Jr. (Shirley) of Stone Mt, GA. She was a loving mother, sister and grandmother. She was a free spirit, who loved to be outdoors and rarely sat still. She was a familiar sight walking with her sun glasses and hat in Rockwell and Kannapolis for many years, always with a kind smile. A celebration of life service will be held on October 26, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home, Concord, NC, 460 Branchview Drive. Visitation from 1-2 PM with service following in the chapel.

