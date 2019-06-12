Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angela Griffin. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Service 1:00 PM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Angelia Kay Miller Griffin, 62, of Salisbury, formerly of Concord died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House after a period of declining health. Services will be held 1:00PM Friday, June 14 at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Sam Mills of the Spencer P.D. officiating. Her entombment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday, June 13, at Whitley's Funeral Home from 6 to 8 PM. Angelia was born January 15, 1957 to David K Miller Jr. and the late Kay Fink Miller of Kannapolis. She was a life-long area resident and graduate of N.W. Cabarrus high school, class of 1975; in earlier years she attended Forrest Hill UMC of Concord. Angelia retired in 2018 from the Spencer P.D. after 10 years of service and prior to that she worked with the Rowan and Cabarrus County District Attorney's office. She loved her pet dogs Oliver and Sully and loved spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her mother, Angelia was preceded in death by her husband, David Wayne Griffin in 2007. Angelia was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, daughter and sister. She will be dearly missed. Those left to cherish her memories include her sons, Blaine Calloway (Vanna) of Faith, and Bradley Kiser (Jessica) of Kannapolis; grandchildren, Kennedi Calloway, Aiden Kiser, Bexley Kiser; her father, David K Miller, sister; Amy Cox, and brother; Mark Miller all of Kannapolis and her niece Amber, nephew Andrew and her former daughter in law Carey. Memorials may be made out to Tucker Hospice House, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC, 28083. Online condolences may be made out to

