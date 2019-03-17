Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Beck. View Sign

Ann Elizabeth Whitaker Pinson Beck was born in Kannapolis on Oct. 29, 1946. She passed peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 from complications of sepsis. Many thanks and much appreciation go out to Autumn Care in Salisbury where she was given excellent treatment and kindness, and Brenda Harris, DSS, a true professional, who is amazing at her job. Ann graduated from A. L Brown high school in 1959 and attended Western Carolina University. She was the daughter of Addie Hough Whitaker, who lived to be 94 years old and Fred “Whit” Whitaker. Ann married Walter Pinson in 1974 and became step-mom to his children and a dear friend to his ex-wife. She loved her friends, family and Jesus. She was very involved with Shady Brook Baptist Church and later involved with Landmark Church in China Grove. Many people would remember Ann from working at the Good Book Store and the Cannon Storage Units on Highway 29. She worked many years in Charlotte with her husband Walter, driving him to work every day where they worked side by side at the Charlotte Film Company. She took great care of him the last ten years of his life after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Ann always had a smile on her face and she loved life. Ann had a heart of gold, and she will be missed by all of those who knew her. Ann is survived by her brother, Fred Whitaker Jr. and his wife Linda Kay of Williamsburg, Va.; two step-daughters, Pam Pinson Isenhour of Lake Norman and Payge Pinson Cox of Atlanta, Ga.; and nephew, Eric Whitaker of California. Also surviving are four step-grandchildren and three step great-grandchildren. Service: A celebration of life will be held at Landmark Church at 2 p.m. on Saturday March 23, 2019. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, any donations made to Rowan County DSS, Adult Services or Landmark Church would very much be appreciated.

Funeral Home Lady's Funeral Home

268 North Cannon Boulevard

Kannapolis , NC 28083

