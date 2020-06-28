Mrs. Ann Carole Wilson, 80, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at her residence in Kannapolis. Mrs. Wilson was born April 12, 1940 in Iredell County. She was a daughter of the late Carl Everette Beaver and Annie Reid Lowrance Beaver. She worked as a registered nurse at Lowrance Hospital and Genesis Nursing Home in Mooresville. She was a member of St. Enoch Lutheran Church. She loved to travel, sports, especially baseball and basketball, and shopping. She also loved to deliver meals to folks in the area with Meals on Wheels. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Mitchel Wilson and two brothers, Richard Beaver and Harold Beaver. Mrs. Wilson is survived by her daughter, Susan Lambert Hinson of the home; two sons, Michael Wilson and wife Kelly of Kannpolis, and Dale Wilson and wife Stacy of China Grove; brother, Wallace Beaver and wife Peggy; sister-in-law Pam Beaver; sister-in-law Sonja Beaver; four grandsons, Jesse Michael Wilson, Jacob Reid Wilson, William Ray Lambert and Justin Dale Wilson; granddaughter, Anna Claire Wilson and great grandchildren Layla Wilson and Noah Wilson. Arrangements: A funeral service is scheduled for 3:00 pm Sunday, June 28, at St. Enoch Lutheran Church. Rev. Dale Cline will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:45 pm at St. Enoch Lutheran Church. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081, St. Enoch Lutheran Church, 701 Campbell Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28081, Tender Hearted Home Care of Salisbury, 130 N Arlington St Suite H, Salisbury, NC 28144 or Alzheimer's Association - Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mrs. Wilson.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 28, 2020.