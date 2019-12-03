Mrs. Ann Gettys Cunningham, age 81, passed away Sunday morning, Dec. 1, 2019, at her residence in the Walnut Creek Community of Wayne County. A native of Rowan County, she was born March 3, 1938, the daughter of Edgar Woodfin and Stella Fields Gettys. Surviving family are her husband of 58 years, Joseph Nelson “Joe” Cunningham; daughter, Angela Cunningham Tschopp and husband Kevin of Youngsville; grandsons, Tyler Anthony Tschopp and Jon Griffen Tschopp, both of Youngsville; and a brother, Edgar W. “Buddy” Gettys and wife Martha of Salisbury. Arrangements: Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Mausoleum Chapel of Wayne Memorial Park with Dr. Glenn Phillips and Reverend Scott Thrailkill officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylor-tyson.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 3, 2019