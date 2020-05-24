Ann Dry Eagle, 90, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, passed away, Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Trinity Oaks Assisted Living Center in Salisbury. She was born Sept. 23, 1929, in Stanly County, daughter of the late Luther F. Dry and Pauline Efird Dry. Her husband Gene M. Eagle preceded her in death May 2007. Also, preceding her in death are her son, Gregory G. Eagle; brothers, Samuel Dry and Robert Dry; and sisters, Rebecca Medlin and Lucille Larrabee. She was a member of Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity in Mt. Pleasant since she was a young child. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and Granny to her husband and family. She is survived by her son, Chris D. Eagle (Liz) of Mocksville; daughter, Jill Greer (Jerry) of Hudson; grandchildren, Megan Smith (Marcus), Chris Eagle, Jr., Hayes Eagle (Erica), Christina Rhodes, Greg Rhodes, Jonathan Greer, Justin Greer and Emily Greer; and eight great-grandchildren. The family wishes to express their sincere and heartfelt appreciation to JoAnne Martin and the staff of Trinity Oaks Assisted Living in Salisbury and to Angie Harrison and Chaplin Chris of Trellis Hospice of Salisbury for their caring and compassionate service during her illness. And a special thank you to Pastor Brenda Bynum for her visits and support. Arrangements: Funeral service will be Sunday, May 24, 1 p.m., at Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant officiated by Rev. Brenda Bynam, burial will follow in the Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity Cemetery. The family will begin receiving friends at 11:30 a.m., prior to the service. Memorials: Memorials may be directed to Trinity Oaks Assisted Living Center, 728 Klumac Rd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is serving the Eagle family. Online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 24, 2020.