Ann Francis, 69, of Salisbury passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at the Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte. Born in Scotland on May 4, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Isabella Alexander and the late Thomas Smith. Ann worked as a CNA before retirement and loved to play with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas “Totes” Smith and Isabella Alexander Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Richard Granger whom she married on Dec. 30, 2015; son, William “Billy Boy” Francis, Jr. of New York; daughter, Dawn Marie Francis of Concord; sister, Jean Baker of Scotland; and grandchildren, Sebastian Andruzzi and Gavin Andruzzi. Visitation: 6-8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1, at Haven Lutheran Church, 207 W. Harrison Street, Salisbury, NC 28144. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 514 Street, # 109, Raleigh, NC 27605 Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Francis family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 30, 2019