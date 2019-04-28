Ann Herrin Epps, a long-time resident of Salisbury, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Born in Mt. Pleasant on Aug. 16, 1939, she was the daughter of James Spencer Herrin and Effie Mae Herrin. After retiring from Kosa, Ann found her true calling, caring for others. She was a dedicated and selfless caregiver for many years. Family and friends were Ann's passion and happiness. Ann will be forever remembered for her devotion to others as well as her laughter. She always found the good in others and encouraged everyone to be a little kinder than necessary. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers, John Spencer Herrin and James Spencer Herrin Jr. Ann is survived by her loving daughters, Cathie Shoffner and husband Roger, Tammy Smith and husband Christopher and Tina Hinson and partner Ronnie; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Frances Sappenfield and Rose Elizabeth Hudson; and extended family, Tonya Parker, Sandra Smith, Ruth Qualman, and Glenda Long. Service: A Celebration of Life will be held at Lifeway Church, 7621 Old Mocksville Rd., Salisbury, on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 12-2 p.m.. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Trellis Hospice and Supportive Care and the Rowan County Humane Society. Carolina Cremation of Salisbury and Charlotte is assisting the Epps family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 28, 2019