Ann M. (nee Campbell) Polson of Salisbury, NC, formerly of Buffalo, NY, died September 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard L. Polson; loving mother of Carol Daley, Karen (Jeffrey) Spence, Susan Daley, Kevin (Kathleen) Daley and stepdaughter Diane (Edward) James. Grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of nine. Ann taught nursing at Erie B.O.C.E.S. #1 for 29 years. All her students were dear to her and she took great pride in each of their successes. A celebration of life will be held at Milford Hills United Methodist Church, 1630 Statesville Blvd. Salisbury, NC at the convenience of the family. Graveside services will be held shortly thereafter at Acacia Park Cemetery 4215 Tonawanda Creek Rd. North, North Tonawanda, NY 14120. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired memorials may be made to Novant Health Hospice, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NY 28144. Summerset Funeral Home is serving the Polson family.