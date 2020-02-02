Ann Shaw Wood Surratt, 63, of Salisbury, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at Compass Healthcare. Born May 3, 1956 in Statesville, she was the daughter of the late Dorothy Painter Wood and Quillman Harold Wood. Ann was educated at Cabarrus Academy and graduated from Catawba College in 1989. She was Principal Owner of the Little Choo-Choo Shop for 30 years and prior to that she was employed for Duke Power Co. Ann was a member of Milford Hills United Methodist Church and and the Southern Railway Historical Association (SRHA) where she received The Green Light Award in 1992. She is survived by her husband John Stephen Surratt, whom she married July 19, 1986. Visitation and Service: The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Milford Hills United Methodist Church followed by the service at 2 p.m., with Rev. Jim Parsons and Rev. Kelly Shrader officiating. Interment will follow at Rowan Memorial Park. Memorials: Memorials may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Great Carolinas, 3101 Industrial Drive, Suite 210, Raleigh, NC 27609 and Milford Hills United Methodist Church, 1630 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144 Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Surratt family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 2, 2020