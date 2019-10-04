Ann Whitley Leone, 93, of Salisbury, NC passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Brookstone Retirement Center in Lexington, NC. She was born February 11, 1926 in Nash County, NC to the late William T. Whitley and Nadie Cone Whitley. Mrs. Leone was educated in Nash County schools. She worked for the telephone company in Richmond, VA, then transferred to Charlotte, NC with Southern Bell. Mrs. Leone moved to Salisbury, NC in 1970 where she owned and Volonte Motel until her retirement in 1985. She was a member of Franklin Baptist church where she was a member of the Tommy Burleson Sunday school class. She was preceded in death by her husbands, E. Parsons and William T. Slaughter and a brother and three sisters. Surviving is her husband Peter J. Leone whom she married May 1, 1976. The funeral service will be 11 AM Monday (Oct. 7) at Rowan Memorial Park; officiated by Pastor Joe Thomas. Memorials may be made to Franklin Baptist Church, 3810 HWY 601, Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Leone family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 4, 2019