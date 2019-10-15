Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Francis. View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Anna DeNicolis Francis, age 77 of Salisbury, peacefully passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at her home. Anna was born February 19, 1942 in San Salvo, Italy to the late Giuseppi and Iolanda Raspa DeNicolis. She spent her career in the retail industry. Anna was the beloved wife for 53 years of Richard Francis, devoted mother of David Francis and his wife Emily, Lori Ann Kehler and her husband Brad. Shewas also the dear sister of Anthony DeNicolis and Vitale DeNicolis and his wife Linda. She leaves behind her cherished grandchildren, Vincent Kehler, Charlotte Kehler, David Francis and Hannah Francis. Visitation for Mrs. Francis will be on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 1420 North Main Street, China Grove. Funeral service and Mass of Christian Burial will held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11:00am Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 375 Lumen Christi Lane, Salisbury, NC 28147 officiated by Father John Eckert. In lieu of flowers, remember Anna with contributions to the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury 28144. Online condolences may be left for the family at

Mrs. Anna DeNicolis Francis, age 77 of Salisbury, peacefully passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at her home. Anna was born February 19, 1942 in San Salvo, Italy to the late Giuseppi and Iolanda Raspa DeNicolis. She spent her career in the retail industry. Anna was the beloved wife for 53 years of Richard Francis, devoted mother of David Francis and his wife Emily, Lori Ann Kehler and her husband Brad. Shewas also the dear sister of Anthony DeNicolis and Vitale DeNicolis and his wife Linda. She leaves behind her cherished grandchildren, Vincent Kehler, Charlotte Kehler, David Francis and Hannah Francis. Visitation for Mrs. Francis will be on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 1420 North Main Street, China Grove. Funeral service and Mass of Christian Burial will held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11:00am Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 375 Lumen Christi Lane, Salisbury, NC 28147 officiated by Father John Eckert. In lieu of flowers, remember Anna with contributions to the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury 28144. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com . Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Francis. Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close