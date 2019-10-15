Mrs. Anna DeNicolis Francis, age 77 of Salisbury, peacefully passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at her home. Anna was born February 19, 1942 in San Salvo, Italy to the late Giuseppi and Iolanda Raspa DeNicolis. She spent her career in the retail industry. Anna was the beloved wife for 53 years of Richard Francis, devoted mother of David Francis and his wife Emily, Lori Ann Kehler and her husband Brad. Shewas also the dear sister of Anthony DeNicolis and Vitale DeNicolis and his wife Linda. She leaves behind her cherished grandchildren, Vincent Kehler, Charlotte Kehler, David Francis and Hannah Francis. Visitation for Mrs. Francis will be on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 1420 North Main Street, China Grove. Funeral service and Mass of Christian Burial will held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11:00am Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 375 Lumen Christi Lane, Salisbury, NC 28147 officiated by Father John Eckert. In lieu of flowers, remember Anna with contributions to the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury 28144. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Francis.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 15, 2019