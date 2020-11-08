1/1
Anna Heilig Harrelson
Anna Heilig Harrelson, 83, of Salisbury, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 from interstitial lung disease. She is preceded in death by her husband Wayne Harrelson, son Vincent, mother Marie Heilig Lentz and father Dolph Heilig. She is survived by her son Victor and his wife Cheryl. Anna was a loving and caring wife and mother and our lives were enriched by the strength and compassion that she shared with us each day. She was a member of the large extended Carter family, who she loved, and the family greatly cherished her. To prepare for and enhance her professional career Anna earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Catawba College and a Bachelor of Social Work from Livingstone College. She retired from the Cabarrus County Department of Social Services as the Adult Service Program Director in 1998. Anna was active at Union Lutheran Church, serving on numerous committees, and will be greatly missed by her friends. She also enjoyed the Winecoff High School Class of 1955 reunion and loved attending these gatherings. A Funeral service will be held at 2 PM Monday, November 9, 2020 at Summersett Funeral Home with Rev. Heidi Punt, minister of Union Lutheran Church, officiating. Memorials may be made to Community Care Clinic, 315 G Mocksville Ave, Salisbury, NC 28144 and Main Street Marketplace, 306 S. Main Street, China Grove, NC 28023. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Harrelson family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
Funeral services provided by
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
(704) 633-2111
