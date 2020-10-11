Mrs. Broadbent was a wonderful gym teacher. She helped me gain strength when I was really weak in physical education. I will always remember her. Get in your lockers...get ready for gym class. Thought it was torture some days because I didn’t like to move much. Here I am today as a veterinarian in California with a animal chiropractic and acupuncture studies as an addition to my degree. The importance of physical education is so high for young people as do I see the need in the small animals I treat as well as horses to stay healthy and fit. My parents emphasize movement as the key to keeping their mind and body healthy. Many great people help to form us along the way. Thank you...God bless you and your family. May you Rest In Peace with the Lord. Many sympathies to your family and friends. With Love, Michele H. Greer D.V.M.

Michele H. Greer

Student