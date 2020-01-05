Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Oliver Bunny Walker. View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Graveside service 3:00 PM Brookhill Memorial Gardens, Rockwell , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Anne Oliver (Bunny) Walker, 74, of Granite Quarry, NC, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020, at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury, NC. She was born February 1, 1945 on St. Simons Island, GA to Oliver Walker and Nan Hickox Walker and was the third of four daughters. Her family moved to Blackshear, Ga during the year of her birth. Growing up, she attended the First Baptist Church in Blackshear with her family and attended local schools. In 1961 her family moved to Granite Quarry, NC where they operated Walker Industries, Inc, until retiring in 1974. She took ownership of the family-owned Walker Mobile Home Park in Granite Quarry, NC in 2014 and operated it until her death. After graduating from high school, she became a hairdresser and worked for several years in Salisbury, NC before moving to Atlanta, GA where she worked her way up to become Executive Assistant to an insurance executive. She later became a successful real estate agent for Coldwell Banker and later with Keller Williams, until moving back to Granite Quarry in 2009. She was preceded in death by her mother Nan and father Oliver; her sisters Janis Kaye Walker, Olivia Walker Mullis and Elaine Walker Andrews; and her maternal grandparents Harley and Annie Henderson Hickox and her paternal grandparents James and Kizzie Johns Walker. Survivors include her nieces, Jennifer H. Kremer (Brian Kremer) of Chapel Hill, NC and her daughter Harley Kremer, and Andrea A. Jones (Richard Jones) of Benson, NC and her children Ryne Jones and Haley Jones; cousins Patricia (Patty) W. Hurst of Woodstock, NY and her daughters Josie Baucom and Jessica Baucom Childs, and Lee G. Hall of Concord, NC and her daughters Rachael S. Dorton (Christopher Dorton) of Augusta, GA and Michael Rose Bostick (Earnest “Trey” Bostick III) of Concord, NC; grandcousins Diggy B. Lessard, Niko M. Poort, Julep J. W. Baucom-Poort, Rider M. Childs, Paxis L. Childs, Erin S. Dorton, and Elijah E. Bostick; and additional cousins and their children and grandchildren. A graveside gathering will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, January 9 at Brookhill Memorial Gardens, Rockwell, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Atlanta Cancer Care Foundation (5670 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd. Ste. 1100, Atlanta, GA 30342) or at

Anne Oliver (Bunny) Walker, 74, of Granite Quarry, NC, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020, at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury, NC. She was born February 1, 1945 on St. Simons Island, GA to Oliver Walker and Nan Hickox Walker and was the third of four daughters. Her family moved to Blackshear, Ga during the year of her birth. Growing up, she attended the First Baptist Church in Blackshear with her family and attended local schools. In 1961 her family moved to Granite Quarry, NC where they operated Walker Industries, Inc, until retiring in 1974. She took ownership of the family-owned Walker Mobile Home Park in Granite Quarry, NC in 2014 and operated it until her death. After graduating from high school, she became a hairdresser and worked for several years in Salisbury, NC before moving to Atlanta, GA where she worked her way up to become Executive Assistant to an insurance executive. She later became a successful real estate agent for Coldwell Banker and later with Keller Williams, until moving back to Granite Quarry in 2009. She was preceded in death by her mother Nan and father Oliver; her sisters Janis Kaye Walker, Olivia Walker Mullis and Elaine Walker Andrews; and her maternal grandparents Harley and Annie Henderson Hickox and her paternal grandparents James and Kizzie Johns Walker. Survivors include her nieces, Jennifer H. Kremer (Brian Kremer) of Chapel Hill, NC and her daughter Harley Kremer, and Andrea A. Jones (Richard Jones) of Benson, NC and her children Ryne Jones and Haley Jones; cousins Patricia (Patty) W. Hurst of Woodstock, NY and her daughters Josie Baucom and Jessica Baucom Childs, and Lee G. Hall of Concord, NC and her daughters Rachael S. Dorton (Christopher Dorton) of Augusta, GA and Michael Rose Bostick (Earnest “Trey” Bostick III) of Concord, NC; grandcousins Diggy B. Lessard, Niko M. Poort, Julep J. W. Baucom-Poort, Rider M. Childs, Paxis L. Childs, Erin S. Dorton, and Elijah E. Bostick; and additional cousins and their children and grandchildren. A graveside gathering will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, January 9 at Brookhill Memorial Gardens, Rockwell, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Atlanta Cancer Care Foundation (5670 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd. Ste. 1100, Atlanta, GA 30342) or at www.atlantacancercarefoundation.org/donate, in the name of Anne Oliver Walker. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Walker family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close