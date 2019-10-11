Annie Atwell Steele, 93, of Woodleaf, passed into heaven on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Autumn Care of Salisbury. Mom was a loving mother and granny. A wonderful cook, you never left her home hungry. She enjoyed working in her garden and yard. Born January 16, 1926 in Rowan County, she was the daughter of the late Ethel Irene Bostian Atwell and John Bell Atwell. Mrs. Steele was educated in the Rowan County schools. She was employed by Burlington Industries in Cooleemee and Cannon Mills Swink Plant before retiring. She was a member of Cleveland Presbyterian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilson Eugene Steele on June 19, 1986 and two brothers and four sisters. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Judy Bost and husband Ronald of Lexington, Peggy Mills and husband Larry of Woodleaf and Debbie Pinkston and husband Wayne of Salisbury; seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild. A graveside service will be conducted 2 PM Sunday, October 13 at Rowan Memorial Park with the Rev. Steve Holshouser, minister of Calvary Tabernacle Baptist Church officiating. The family will speak to friends following the service. Memorials may be made to the , 5171 Glenwood Ave., Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612 or the . Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Steele family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 11, 2019