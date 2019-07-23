Annie Bell Barnes Campbell, 94, passed away at the Meridian Center in High Point on July 19, 2019. She was born in Davie County on June 29, 1925, daughter of the late Lula May Snider Barnes and James C. Barnes. Annie retired from Oak Dale Cotton Mill, where she worked as a spinner. She loved to talk to people and never met a stranger. She loved music, especially country music. Annie loved to dance and have fun. She was a great cook, and left us with a lot of country cooking recipes. She loved to eat out, especially Lexington BBQ and Cracker Barrel. She loved her family, going places and traveling. Her favorite trips were to Hawaii and Ireland. Annie knew about old movies and about the Cowboys. The greatest love of her life was her husband of 46 years, Quincy O'dell Campbell. She will be buried with her husband, who served his country in the US Army and Navy. Those left to cherish her memory are her nieces, Elizabeth Lee Stodard, Linda B. Cassidy, JoAnn Plott, Paula Jean Cassatt, Carol Pastorick, Terry Lenaier, Ann Barnes and Geri Lynn Barnes; nephews, Fred Lee, III, Thurman Barnes and Tony Barnes. Service: 1:00 PM Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Historic Salisbury National Cemetery, officiated by Stanley Stodard. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or the National Breast Cancer Foundation, PO Box 678572 Dallas, TX 75267-8572. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Campbell family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 23, 2019